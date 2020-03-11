Markets
Wednesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 8.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Valaris, down about 31.4% and shares of Laredo Petroleum off about 30.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are oil & gas refining & marketing shares, down on the day by about 7.6% as a group, led down by Clean Energy Fuels, trading lower by about 24.5% and PBF Energy, trading lower by about 13.5%.

