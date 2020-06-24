Markets
NBR

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Wednesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 7.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Nabors Industries, off about 22.9% and shares of Oasis Petroleum off about 20.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are oil & gas equipment & services shares, down on the day by about 7.4% as a group, led down by KLX Energy Services Holdings, trading lower by about 21% and Forum Energy Technologies, trading lower by about 17%.

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services
VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NBR OAS KLXE FET

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular