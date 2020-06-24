Wednesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

In trading on Wednesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 7.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Nabors Industries, off about 22.9% and shares of Oasis Petroleum off about 20.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are oil & gas equipment & services shares, down on the day by about 7.4% as a group, led down by KLX Energy Services Holdings, trading lower by about 21% and Forum Energy Technologies, trading lower by about 17%.

