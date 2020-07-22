Markets
Wednesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

BNK Invest BNK Invest
In trading on Wednesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Tellurian, off about 26.9% and shares of SM Energy down about 7.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are oil & gas equipment & services shares, down on the day by about 2.1% as a group, led down by Oceaneering International, trading lower by about 10.2% and Propetro Holding, trading lower by about 8.6%.

