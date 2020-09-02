Wednesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Music & Electronics Stores

In trading on Wednesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Zion Oil, off about 25.6% and shares of SM Energy off about 8.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are music & electronics stores shares, down on the day by about 2.5% as a group, led down by Conns, trading lower by about 4.7% and Gamestop, trading lower by about 3.2%.

