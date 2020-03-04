Markets
HPR

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Computers

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Wednesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of HighPoint Resources, down about 11.9% and shares of Whiting Petroleum down about 8.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are computers shares, down on the day by about 1.7% as a group, led down by Diebold Nixdorf, trading lower by about 3.7%.

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Computers
VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Computers

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HPR WLL DBD

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular