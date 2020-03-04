Wednesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Computers

In trading on Wednesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of HighPoint Resources, down about 11.9% and shares of Whiting Petroleum down about 8.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are computers shares, down on the day by about 1.7% as a group, led down by Diebold Nixdorf, trading lower by about 3.7%.

