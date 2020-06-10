Wednesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Apparel Stores

In trading on Wednesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Chaparral Energy, down about 20.2% and shares of HighPoint Resources down about 19.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are apparel stores shares, down on the day by about 6.6% as a group, led down by Chico's FAS, trading lower by about 23.8% and GUESS ?, trading lower by about 19.8%.

