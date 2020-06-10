Markets
CHAP

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Apparel Stores

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Wednesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Chaparral Energy, down about 20.2% and shares of HighPoint Resources down about 19.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are apparel stores shares, down on the day by about 6.6% as a group, led down by Chico's FAS, trading lower by about 23.8% and GUESS ?, trading lower by about 19.8%.

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Apparel Stores
VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Apparel Stores

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CHAP HPR CHS GES

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular