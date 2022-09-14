Wednesday Sector Laggards: Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining, Packaging & Containers

In trading on Wednesday, non-precious metals & non-metallic mining shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Nucor, off about 9.5% and shares of Century Aluminum down about 8.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are packaging & containers shares, down on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led down by Ranpak Holdings, trading lower by about 4.8% and Packaging Corporation of America, trading lower by about 3.3%.

