Wednesday Sector Laggards: Music & Electronics Stores, Water Utilities

In trading on Wednesday, music & electronics stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Systemax, off about 15.9% and shares of Best Buy down about 1.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are water utilities shares, up on the day by about 0.1% as a group, led down by Algonquin Power & Utilities, trading lower by about 1.5% and Middlesex Water, trading lower by about 1.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.