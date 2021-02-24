Markets
SYX

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Music & Electronics Stores, Water Utilities

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Wednesday, music & electronics stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Systemax, off about 15.9% and shares of Best Buy down about 1.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are water utilities shares, up on the day by about 0.1% as a group, led down by Algonquin Power & Utilities, trading lower by about 1.5% and Middlesex Water, trading lower by about 1.1%.

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Music & Electronics Stores, Water Utilities
VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Music & Electronics Stores, Water Utilities

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SYX BBY AQN MSEX

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest