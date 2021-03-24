Wednesday Sector Laggards: Music & Electronics Stores, Television & Radio Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, music & electronics stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of GameStop, down about 20.4% and shares of Best Buy off about 1.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are television & radio shares, down on the day by about 2% as a group, led down by ViacomCBS, trading lower by about 19.2% and Discovery, trading lower by about 11.8%.

