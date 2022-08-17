In trading on Wednesday, music & electronics stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Weber, off about 9.8% and shares of Best Buy down about 3.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are semiconductors shares, down on the day by about 3.8% as a group, led down by Everspin Technologies, trading lower by about 14.6% and Quicklogic, trading lower by about 8.9%.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Music & Electronics Stores, Semiconductors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.