In trading on Wednesday, music & electronics stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Conns, off about 6.3% and shares of Weber off about 3.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are packaging & containers shares, down on the day by about 0.8% as a group, led down by Westrock, trading lower by about 1.8% and Packaging Corporation of America, trading lower by about 1.7%.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Music & Electronics Stores, Packaging & Containers

