Wednesday Sector Laggards: Music & Electronics Stores, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, music & electronics stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Rent-a-center, off about 8.3% and shares of Weber off about 5.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are oil & gas refining & marketing shares, down on the day by about 4.2% as a group, led down by Alto Ingredients, trading lower by about 6.8% and Gevo, trading lower by about 6.8%.

