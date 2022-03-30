In trading on Wednesday, music & electronics stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Conns, down about 9.1% and shares of Best Buy down about 2.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are home furnishings & improvement shares, down on the day by about 3.4% as a group, led down by RH, trading lower by about 13% and Bed Bath & Beyond, trading lower by about 9.1%.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Music & Electronics Stores, Home Furnishings & Improvement Stocks

