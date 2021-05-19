Wednesday Sector Laggards: Music & Electronics Stores, Auto Dealerships

In trading on Wednesday, music & electronics stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Gamestop, off about 7.3% and shares of Systemax off about 3.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are auto dealerships shares, down on the day by about 2.8% as a group, led down by Lithia Motors, trading lower by about 7.1% and Renren, trading lower by about 6.5%.

