In trading on Wednesday, music & electronics stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 6.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Weber, off about 14.5% and shares of Conns down about 7.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are apparel stores shares, down on the day by about 3.6% as a group, led down by Express, trading lower by about 20.6% and Vera Bradley, trading lower by about 9.8%.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Music & Electronics Stores, Apparel Stores

