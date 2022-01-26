In trading on Wednesday, metals & mining shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Gatos Silver, off about 68.3% and shares of International Tower Hill Mines off about 4.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are precious metals shares, down on the day by about 0.5% as a group, led down by Harmony Gold Mining, trading lower by about 7.5% and GoldMining, trading lower by about 5.3%.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Metals & Mining, Precious Metals

