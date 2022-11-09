In trading on Wednesday, metals & mining shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Centrus Energy, down about 25.4% and shares of Smart Sand down about 18.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are oil & gas exploration & production shares, down on the day by about 4.4% as a group, led down by W & T Offshore, trading lower by about 14.3% and Evolution Petroleum, trading lower by about 9.3%.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Metals & Mining, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

