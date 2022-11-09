Markets
LEU

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Metals & Mining, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

November 09, 2022 — 11:59 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Wednesday, metals & mining shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Centrus Energy, down about 25.4% and shares of Smart Sand down about 18.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are oil & gas exploration & production shares, down on the day by about 4.4% as a group, led down by W & T Offshore, trading lower by about 14.3% and Evolution Petroleum, trading lower by about 9.3%.

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Metals & Mining, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks
VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Metals & Mining, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LEU
SND
WTI
EPM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.