Wednesday Sector Laggards: Materials, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Materials companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.9% loss. Within the sector, Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) and CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.6% and 2.3%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 0.8% on the day, and down 15.53% year-to-date. Mosaic Co, meanwhile, is up 39.59% year-to-date, and CF Industries Holdings Inc is up 47.92% year-to-date. Combined, MOS and CF make up approximately 4.8% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ) and Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.5% and 3.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and down 21.51% on a year-to-date basis. HP Inc, meanwhile, is down 21.52% year-to-date, and Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, is down 39.48% year-to-date. Combined, HPQ and STX make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +0.4%
Services 0.0%
Utilities -0.2%
Healthcare -0.3%
Financial -0.3%
Consumer Products -0.6%
Industrial -0.6%
Technology & Communications -0.8%
Materials -0.9%

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

