Wednesday Sector Laggards: Materials, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Materials companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.9% loss. Within the sector, Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) and CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.6% and 2.3%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 0.8% on the day, and down 15.53% year-to-date. Mosaic Co, meanwhile, is up 39.59% year-to-date, and CF Industries Holdings Inc is up 47.92% year-to-date. Combined, MOS and CF make up approximately 4.8% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ) and Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.5% and 3.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and down 21.51% on a year-to-date basis. HP Inc, meanwhile, is down 21.52% year-to-date, and Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, is down 39.48% year-to-date. Combined, HPQ and STX make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +0.4% Services 0.0% Utilities -0.2% Healthcare -0.3% Financial -0.3% Consumer Products -0.6% Industrial -0.6% Technology & Communications -0.8% Materials -0.9%

