Wednesday Sector Laggards: Materials, Services

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Materials companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.1% loss. Within that group, Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) and Packaging Corp of America (Symbol: PKG) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.8% and 2.6%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 0.9% on the day, and up 21.60% year-to-date. Nucor Corp., meanwhile, is up 96.91% year-to-date, and Packaging Corp of America is up 6.47% year-to-date. Combined, NUE and PKG make up approximately 4.6% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Among large Services stocks, L Brands, Inc (Symbol: LB) and News Corp (Symbol: NWSA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.3% and 3.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 8.32% on a year-to-date basis. L Brands, Inc, meanwhile, is up 80.24% year-to-date, and News Corp is up 43.58% year-to-date. Combined, LB and NWSA make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.0% Utilities +0.7% Financial +0.2% Technology & Communications +0.2% Industrial 0.0% Consumer Products -0.2% Healthcare -0.3% Services -0.7% Materials -1.1%

