Wednesday Sector Laggards: Materials, Healthcare

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Materials sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Within that group, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) and PPG Industries Inc (Symbol: PPG) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.5% and 3.4%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 1.4% on the day, and up 10.34% year-to-date. Albemarle Corp., meanwhile, is down 0.74% year-to-date, and PPG Industries Inc is up 3.27% year-to-date. Combined, ALB and PPG make up approximately 5.9% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) and PerkinElmer, Inc. (Symbol: PKI) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.5% and 2.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and up 2.85% on a year-to-date basis. Illumina Inc, meanwhile, is up 8.23% year-to-date, and PerkinElmer, Inc., is down 9.98% year-to-date. Combined, ILMN and PKI make up approximately 1.7% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +0.8% Financial +0.2% Services -0.1% Technology & Communications -0.2% Utilities -0.4% Industrial -0.4% Consumer Products -0.5% Healthcare -0.7% Materials -1.0%

