Markets
ALB

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Materials, Healthcare

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Materials sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Within that group, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) and PPG Industries Inc (Symbol: PPG) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.5% and 3.4%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 1.4% on the day, and up 10.34% year-to-date. Albemarle Corp., meanwhile, is down 0.74% year-to-date, and PPG Industries Inc is up 3.27% year-to-date. Combined, ALB and PPG make up approximately 5.9% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) and PerkinElmer, Inc. (Symbol: PKI) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.5% and 2.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and up 2.85% on a year-to-date basis. Illumina Inc, meanwhile, is up 8.23% year-to-date, and PerkinElmer, Inc., is down 9.98% year-to-date. Combined, ILMN and PKI make up approximately 1.7% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

The Online Investor

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +0.8%
Financial +0.2%
Services -0.1%
Technology & Communications -0.2%
Utilities -0.4%
Industrial -0.4%
Consumer Products -0.5%
Healthcare -0.7%
Materials -1.0%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALB PPG XLB ILMN PKI

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular