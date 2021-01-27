Markets
Wednesday Sector Laggards: Materials, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Materials companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 2.2% loss. Within that group, Howmet Aerospace Inc (Symbol: HWM) and Linde plc (Symbol: LIN) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.6% and 3.9%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 2.1% on the day, and down 1.37% year-to-date. Howmet Aerospace Inc, meanwhile, is down 16.47% year-to-date, and Linde plc, is down 6.64% year-to-date. LIN makes up approximately 15.5% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 2.0% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) and AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.0% and 4.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 2.4% in midday trading, and up 1.47% on a year-to-date basis. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., meanwhile, is up 6.93% year-to-date, and AbbVie Inc, is down 2.02% year-to-date. Combined, REGN and ABBV make up approximately 5.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Message Boards

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +0.7%
Technology & Communications -0.7%
Consumer Products -1.1%
Utilities -1.2%
Services -1.6%
Industrial -1.8%
Healthcare -2.0%
Financial -2.0%
Materials -2.2%

