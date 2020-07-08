Markets
MOS

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Materials, Healthcare

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Materials companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 2.7% loss. Within that group, Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) and Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.9% and 5.0%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 2.4% on the day, and down 6.29% year-to-date. Mosaic Co , meanwhile, is down 44.15% year-to-date, and Mohawk Industries, Inc., is down 33.11% year-to-date. MOS makes up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (Symbol: XRAY) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Symbol: ALXN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.2% and 3.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 0.20% on a year-to-date basis. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc, meanwhile, is down 26.23% year-to-date, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., is roughly flat on a year-to-date basis. Combined, XRAY and ALXN make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Metals Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +0.6%
Technology & Communications +0.3%
Services -0.1%
Financial -0.2%
Energy -0.2%
Consumer Products -0.4%
Healthcare -0.6%
Industrial -0.6%
Materials -2.7%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MOS MHK XLB XRAY ALXN

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular