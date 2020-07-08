Wednesday Sector Laggards: Materials, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Materials companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 2.7% loss. Within that group, Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) and Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.9% and 5.0%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 2.4% on the day, and down 6.29% year-to-date. Mosaic Co , meanwhile, is down 44.15% year-to-date, and Mohawk Industries, Inc., is down 33.11% year-to-date. MOS makes up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (Symbol: XRAY) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Symbol: ALXN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.2% and 3.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 0.20% on a year-to-date basis. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc, meanwhile, is down 26.23% year-to-date, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., is roughly flat on a year-to-date basis. Combined, XRAY and ALXN make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.6% Technology & Communications +0.3% Services -0.1% Financial -0.2% Energy -0.2% Consumer Products -0.4% Healthcare -0.6% Industrial -0.6% Materials -2.7%

