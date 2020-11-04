Markets
VMC

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Materials, Financial

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Materials sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Within that group, Vulcan Materials Co (Symbol: VMC) and Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (Symbol: MLM) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 8.4% and 7.4%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 1.0% on the day, and up 8.34% year-to-date. Vulcan Materials Co , meanwhile, is down 3.80% year-to-date, and Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., is down 7.91% year-to-date. Combined, VMC and MLM make up approximately 4.8% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Financial stocks, M & T Bank Corp (Symbol: MTB) and Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION) are the most notable, showing a loss of 9.3% and 9.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and down 17.77% on a year-to-date basis. M & T Bank Corp, meanwhile, is down 39.31% year-to-date, and Zions Bancorporation, N.A., is down 37.76% year-to-date. Combined, MTB and ZION make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Value Forum

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Healthcare +3.9%
Technology & Communications +2.7%
Services +2.0%
Energy +1.0%
Industrial +0.4%
Consumer Products +0.1%
Utilities -0.2%
Financial -0.6%
Materials -1.4%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VMC MLM XLB MTB ZION

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular