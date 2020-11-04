Wednesday Sector Laggards: Materials, Financial

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Materials sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Within that group, Vulcan Materials Co (Symbol: VMC) and Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (Symbol: MLM) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 8.4% and 7.4%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 1.0% on the day, and up 8.34% year-to-date. Vulcan Materials Co , meanwhile, is down 3.80% year-to-date, and Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., is down 7.91% year-to-date. Combined, VMC and MLM make up approximately 4.8% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Financial stocks, M & T Bank Corp (Symbol: MTB) and Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION) are the most notable, showing a loss of 9.3% and 9.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and down 17.77% on a year-to-date basis. M & T Bank Corp, meanwhile, is down 39.31% year-to-date, and Zions Bancorporation, N.A., is down 37.76% year-to-date. Combined, MTB and ZION make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +3.9% Technology & Communications +2.7% Services +2.0% Energy +1.0% Industrial +0.4% Consumer Products +0.1% Utilities -0.2% Financial -0.6% Materials -1.4%

