Wednesday Sector Laggards: Materials, Financial

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Materials stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 2.0% loss. Within the sector, Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (Symbol: MLM) and Sealed Air Corp (Symbol: SEE) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.8% and 3.6%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 2.0% on the day, and down 4.37% year-to-date. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., meanwhile, is down 23.00% year-to-date, and Sealed Air Corp, is down 8.37% year-to-date. Combined, MLM and SEE make up approximately 3.1% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 1.9% loss. Among large Financial stocks, State Street Corp. (Symbol: STT) and Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (Symbol: ARE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.7% and 4.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 1.8% in midday trading, and down 10.96% on a year-to-date basis. State Street Corp., meanwhile, is down 23.97% year-to-date, and Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, is down 29.18% year-to-date. STT makes up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy -0.5% Services -0.6% Consumer Products -0.7% Healthcare -0.9% Technology & Communications -1.2% Industrial -1.7% Utilities -1.8% Financial -1.9% Materials -2.0%

