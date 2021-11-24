Markets
Wednesday Sector Laggards: Materials, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Materials stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Within that group, Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN) and Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.0% and 2.6%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 0.8% on the day, and up 22.71% year-to-date. Eastman Chemical Co, meanwhile, is up 14.92% year-to-date, and Nucor Corp. is up 120.88% year-to-date. Combined, EMN and NUE make up approximately 5.0% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR) and Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.1% and 2.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.8% in midday trading, and up 9.19% on a year-to-date basis. Tapestry Inc, meanwhile, is up 42.76% year-to-date, and Constellation Brands Inc is up 7.10% year-to-date. STZ makes up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Energy +0.9%
Financial +0.1%
Utilities 0.0%
Technology & Communications -0.0%
Industrial -0.2%
Healthcare -0.4%
Services -0.6%
Consumer Products -0.7%
Materials -0.8%

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

