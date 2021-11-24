Wednesday Sector Laggards: Materials, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Materials stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Within that group, Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN) and Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.0% and 2.6%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 0.8% on the day, and up 22.71% year-to-date. Eastman Chemical Co, meanwhile, is up 14.92% year-to-date, and Nucor Corp. is up 120.88% year-to-date. Combined, EMN and NUE make up approximately 5.0% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR) and Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.1% and 2.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.8% in midday trading, and up 9.19% on a year-to-date basis. Tapestry Inc, meanwhile, is up 42.76% year-to-date, and Constellation Brands Inc is up 7.10% year-to-date. STZ makes up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +0.9% Financial +0.1% Utilities 0.0% Technology & Communications -0.0% Industrial -0.2% Healthcare -0.4% Services -0.6% Consumer Products -0.7% Materials -0.8%

