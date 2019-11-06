Wednesday Sector Laggards: Manufacturing, Shipping Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, manufacturing shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Plantronics (PLT), down about 39.4% and shares of Sierra Wireless (SWIR) off about 20.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are shipping shares, down on the day by about 2.6% as a group, led down by Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK), trading lower by about 6.2% and Star Bulk Carriers Corp (SBLK), trading lower by about 6%.

