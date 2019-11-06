Markets
PLT

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Manufacturing, Shipping Stocks

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Wednesday, manufacturing shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Plantronics (PLT), down about 39.4% and shares of Sierra Wireless (SWIR) off about 20.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are shipping shares, down on the day by about 2.6% as a group, led down by Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK), trading lower by about 6.2% and Star Bulk Carriers Corp (SBLK), trading lower by about 6%.

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Manufacturing, Shipping Stocks
VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Manufacturing, Shipping Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PLT SWIR GNK SBLK

Other Topics

Stocks

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular