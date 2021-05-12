Wednesday Sector Laggards: Manufacturing, Semiconductors

In trading on Wednesday, manufacturing shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Array Technologies, off about 34.3% and shares of Lumentum Holdings off about 16.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are semiconductors shares, down on the day by about 3.6% as a group, led down by Resonant, trading lower by about 9% and Pixelworks, trading lower by about 8.2%.

