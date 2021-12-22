Wednesday Sector Laggards: Manufacturing, Packaging & Containers

In trading on Wednesday, manufacturing shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Calamp, down about 25.6% and shares of Commscope Holding off about 1.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are packaging & containers shares, down on the day by about 0.3% as a group, led down by Graphic Packaging Holding, trading lower by about 1.3% and Amcor, trading lower by about 1.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.