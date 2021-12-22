Markets
CAMP

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Manufacturing, Packaging & Containers

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Wednesday, manufacturing shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Calamp, down about 25.6% and shares of Commscope Holding off about 1.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are packaging & containers shares, down on the day by about 0.3% as a group, led down by Graphic Packaging Holding, trading lower by about 1.3% and Amcor, trading lower by about 1.1%.

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Manufacturing, Packaging & Containers
VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Manufacturing, Packaging & Containers

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CAMP COMM GPK AMCR

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular