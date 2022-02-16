Markets
Wednesday Sector Laggards: Information Technology Services, Home Furnishings & Improvement Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, information technology services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Wix.com, off about 29% and shares of Roblox off about 24.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are home furnishings & improvement shares, down on the day by about 2.5% as a group, led down by La-Z-Boy, trading lower by about 18.2% and Lovesac, trading lower by about 7.3%.

