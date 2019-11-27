Wednesday Sector Laggards: Industrial, Utilities

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Industrial sector, not showing much of a gain. Within the sector, Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) and Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.6% and 1.7%, respectively. Among industrial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLI), which is down 0.1% on the day, and up 29.72% year-to-date. Deere & Co., meanwhile, is up 14.47% year-to-date, and Intuit Inc is up 33.73% year-to-date. DE makes up approximately 2.4% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 0.1%. Among large Utilities stocks, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG) and Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO) are the most notable, showing a loss of 0.6% and 0.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 21.84% on a year-to-date basis. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, meanwhile, is up 16.41% year-to-date, and Atmos Energy Corp. is up 17.52% year-to-date. Combined, PEG and ATO make up approximately 5.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.0% Healthcare +0.6% Consumer Products +0.5% Services +0.4% Technology & Communications +0.4% Financial +0.2% Utilities +0.1% Materials +0.1% Industrial 0.0%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.