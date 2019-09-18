Wednesday Sector Laggards: Industrial, Technology & Communications

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Industrial sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Within that group, FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) and Flowserve Corp (Symbol: FLS) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 13.7% and 2.7%, respectively. Among industrial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLI), which is down 0.5% on the day, and up 23.58% year-to-date. FedEx Corp, meanwhile, is down 6.08% year-to-date, and Flowserve Corp is up 27.49% year-to-date. Combined, FDX and FLS make up approximately 1.8% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP) and Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.2% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and up 31.40% on a year-to-date basis. NetApp, Inc., meanwhile, is down 6.18% year-to-date, and Adobe Inc is up 22.63% year-to-date. Combined, NTAP and ADBE make up approximately 2.6% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.4% Financial -0.1% Materials -0.3% Healthcare -0.4% Consumer Products -0.5% Services -0.5% Energy -0.5% Technology & Communications -0.6% Industrial -0.7%

