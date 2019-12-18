Wednesday Sector Laggards: Industrial, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Industrial companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.3% loss. Within that group, FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) and United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 10.0% and 1.9%, respectively. Among industrial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLI), which is down 0.3% on the day, and up 28.13% year-to-date. FedEx Corp, meanwhile, is down 7.33% year-to-date, and United Parcel Service Inc is up 24.89% year-to-date. Combined, FDX and UPS make up approximately 5.1% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Arconic Inc (Symbol: ARNC) and Air Products & Chemicals Inc (Symbol: APD) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.8% and 1.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 21.82% on a year-to-date basis. Arconic Inc, meanwhile, is up 83.99% year-to-date, and Air Products & Chemicals Inc is up 47.83% year-to-date. APD makes up approximately 7.2% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +0.8% Technology & Communications +0.5% Utilities +0.4% Consumer Products +0.3% Healthcare +0.2% Services +0.1% Financial +0.1% Materials -0.1% Industrial -0.3%

