Markets
FDX

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Industrial, Materials

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Industrial companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.3% loss. Within that group, FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) and United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 10.0% and 1.9%, respectively. Among industrial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLI), which is down 0.3% on the day, and up 28.13% year-to-date. FedEx Corp, meanwhile, is down 7.33% year-to-date, and United Parcel Service Inc is up 24.89% year-to-date. Combined, FDX and UPS make up approximately 5.1% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Arconic Inc (Symbol: ARNC) and Air Products & Chemicals Inc (Symbol: APD) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.8% and 1.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 21.82% on a year-to-date basis. Arconic Inc, meanwhile, is up 83.99% year-to-date, and Air Products & Chemicals Inc is up 47.83% year-to-date. APD makes up approximately 7.2% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Message Boards

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +0.8%
Technology & Communications +0.5%
Utilities +0.4%
Consumer Products +0.3%
Healthcare +0.2%
Services +0.1%
Financial +0.1%
Materials -0.1%
Industrial -0.3%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FDX UPS XLI ARNC APD

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular