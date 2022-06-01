In trading on Wednesday, hospital & medical practitioners shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Agilon Health, off about 5.6% and shares of Progyny off about 5.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are music & electronics stores shares, down on the day by about 3% as a group, led down by Conns, trading lower by about 6.3% and Rent-A-Center, trading lower by about 4.9%.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Hospital & Medical Practitioners, Music & Electronics Stores

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.