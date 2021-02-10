Markets
VIRC

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Home Furnishings & Improvement, Manufacturing Stocks

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Wednesday, home furnishings & improvement shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Virco Manufacturing, down about 9.7% and shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings off about 4.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are manufacturing shares, down on the day by about 1.4% as a group, led down by Nxt-id, trading lower by about 13.9% and Vocera Communications, trading lower by about 9.9%.

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Home Furnishings & Improvement, Manufacturing Stocks
VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Home Furnishings & Improvement, Manufacturing Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VIRC LL NXTD VCRA

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest