Wednesday Sector Laggards: Home Furnishings & Improvement, Manufacturing Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, home furnishings & improvement shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Virco Manufacturing, down about 9.7% and shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings off about 4.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are manufacturing shares, down on the day by about 1.4% as a group, led down by Nxt-id, trading lower by about 13.9% and Vocera Communications, trading lower by about 9.9%.

