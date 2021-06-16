Markets
Wednesday Sector Laggards: Home Furnishings & Improvement, Education & Training Services

In trading on Wednesday, home furnishings & improvement shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of La-z-boy, down about 10.1% and shares of The Lovesac Company off about 4.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are education & training services shares, down on the day by about 1.2% as a group, led down by Gaotu Techedu, trading lower by about 11.1% and New Oriental Education & Technology Group, trading lower by about 8.8%.

