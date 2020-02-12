Wednesday Sector Laggards: Home Furnishings & Improvement, Computers

In trading on Wednesday, home furnishings & improvement shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Bed Bath & Beyond, down about 24.2% and shares of Growgeneration down about 7.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are computers shares, down on the day by about 0.6% as a group, led down by Radware, trading lower by about 10% and Diebold Nixdorf, trading lower by about 5.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.