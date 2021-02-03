Markets
Wednesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Healthcare companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.5% loss. Within that group, PerkinElmer, Inc. (Symbol: PKI) and ABIOMED, Inc. (Symbol: ABMD) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.5% and 5.3%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.4% on the day, and up 1.71% year-to-date. PerkinElmer, Inc., meanwhile, is down 1.49% year-to-date, and ABIOMED, Inc. is up 1.64% year-to-date. Combined, PKI and ABMD make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP) and DTE Energy Co (Symbol: DTE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.7% and 1.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 0.08% on a year-to-date basis. CenterPoint Energy, Inc, meanwhile, is down 2.31% year-to-date, and DTE Energy Co, is down 2.83% year-to-date. Combined, CNP and DTE make up approximately 4.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +4.3%
Services +0.9%
Consumer Products +0.8%
Materials +0.8%
Financial +0.3%
Industrial +0.2%
Technology & Communications -0.1%
Utilities -0.4%
Healthcare -0.5%

