Wednesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Healthcare stocks are the worst performing sector, not showing much of a gain. Within the sector, DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.8% and 3.3%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.5% on the day, and up 0.61% year-to-date. DexCom Inc, meanwhile, is up 65.29% year-to-date, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is up 59.07% year-to-date. Combined, DXCM and REGN make up approximately 2.1% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 1.4%. Among large Utilities stocks, WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC) and Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) are the most notable, with WEC showing a loss of 0.1% and D up 0.3%. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 1.2% in midday trading, and down 4.03% on a year-to-date basis. WEC Energy Group Inc, meanwhile, is up 3.21% year-to-date, and Dominion Energy Inc is up 5.58% year-to-date. Combined, WEC and D make up approximately 11.9% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial +4.2% Industrial +3.5% Services +3.2% Materials +3.2% Energy +2.8% Consumer Products +2.7% Technology & Communications +1.6% Utilities +1.4% Healthcare -0.0%

