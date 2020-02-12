Wednesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Utilities

Markets

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Healthcare companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.6% loss. Within that group, Wellcare Health Plans Inc (Symbol: WCG) and ABIOMED, Inc. (Symbol: ABMD) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 42.8% and 3.4%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.1% on the day, and up 2.38% year-to-date. Wellcare Health Plans Inc, meanwhile, is up 5.97% year-to-date, and ABIOMED, Inc., is down 0.38% year-to-date. Combined, WCG and ABMD make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 0.1%. Among large Utilities stocks, Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO) and NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NI) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.3% and 0.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 7.01% on a year-to-date basis. Atmos Energy Corp., meanwhile, is up 5.29% year-to-date, and NiSource Inc. is up 7.65% year-to-date. Combined, ATO and NI make up approximately 2.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Energy +1.5%
Services +1.4%
Technology & Communications +1.0%
Materials +1.0%
Industrial +0.9%
Consumer Products +0.6%
Financial +0.3%
Utilities +0.1%
Healthcare -0.6%

