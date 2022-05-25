Wednesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Healthcare companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.8% loss. Within that group, DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) and Waters Corp. (Symbol: WAT) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.8% and 3.8%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.8% on the day, and down 7.29% year-to-date. DexCom Inc, meanwhile, is down 48.92% year-to-date, and Waters Corp., is down 18.04% year-to-date. Combined, DXCM and WAT make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC) and CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.4% and 1.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 3.45% on a year-to-date basis. WEC Energy Group Inc, meanwhile, is up 10.43% year-to-date, and CMS Energy Corp is up 9.65% year-to-date. Combined, WEC and CMS make up approximately 5.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +1.5% Energy +0.8% Consumer Products +0.5% Technology & Communications +0.4% Financial -0.0% Materials -0.1% Industrial -0.2% Utilities -0.6% Healthcare -0.8%

