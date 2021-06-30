Wednesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Technology & Communications

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Within that group, Hologic Inc (Symbol: HOLX) and Teleflex Incorporated (Symbol: TFX) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.3% and 2.2%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.2% on the day, and up 11.60% year-to-date. Hologic Inc, meanwhile, is down 8.55% year-to-date, and Teleflex Incorporated, is down 2.74% year-to-date. Combined, HOLX and TFX make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC) and F5 Networks, Inc. (Symbol: FFIV) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.2% and 2.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 13.90% on a year-to-date basis. Paycom Software Inc, meanwhile, is down 19.13% year-to-date, and F5 Networks, Inc. is up 6.01% year-to-date. Combined, PAYC and FFIV make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.4% Consumer Products +0.5% Services +0.4% Industrial +0.3% Materials +0.3% Financial -0.1% Utilities -0.3% Technology & Communications -0.4% Healthcare -0.5%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.