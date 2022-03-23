Wednesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Healthcare companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.9% loss. Within the sector, ResMed Inc. (Symbol: RMD) and Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 8.8% and 5.2%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 1.4% on the day, and down 4.18% year-to-date. ResMed Inc., meanwhile, is down 10.57% year-to-date, and Centene Corp is up 0.69% year-to-date. Combined, RMD and CNC make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 1.6% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) and Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) are the most notable, showing a loss of 9.8% and 4.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 1.0% in midday trading, and down 10.63% on a year-to-date basis. Adobe Inc, meanwhile, is down 25.80% year-to-date, and Micron Technology Inc., is down 18.87% year-to-date. Combined, ADBE and MU make up approximately 2.9% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.7% Utilities +0.2% Materials -0.5% Consumer Products -0.8% Industrial -0.9% Financial -1.4% Services -1.5% Technology & Communications -1.6% Healthcare -1.9%

