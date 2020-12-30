Wednesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Services

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Healthcare stocks are the worst performing sector, higher by 0.1%. Within that group, Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 0.9% and 0.9%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is flat on the day on the day, and up 11.94% year-to-date. Baxter International Inc, meanwhile, is down 4.07% year-to-date, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is up 27.73% year-to-date. Combined, BAX and REGN make up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.3%. Among large Services stocks, Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) and Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.4% and 1.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 24.33% on a year-to-date basis. Dollar Tree Inc, meanwhile, is up 14.44% year-to-date, and Charter Communications Inc is up 35.30% year-to-date. Combined, DLTR and CHTR make up approximately 3.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.0% Materials +1.5% Financial +0.7% Technology & Communications +0.7% Industrial +0.7% Consumer Products +0.5% Utilities +0.4% Services +0.3% Healthcare +0.1%

