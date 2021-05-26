Wednesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Industrial

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Within the sector, Boston Scientific Corp. (Symbol: BSX) and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (Symbol: ZBH) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.9% and 2.3%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.5% on the day, and up 9.17% year-to-date. Boston Scientific Corp., meanwhile, is up 16.23% year-to-date, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc is up 6.51% year-to-date. Combined, BSX and ZBH make up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, up 0.1%. Among large Industrial stocks, Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN) and Fidelity National Information Services Inc (Symbol: FIS) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.4% and 1.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 17.24% on a year-to-date basis. Global Payments Inc, meanwhile, is down 10.60% year-to-date, and Fidelity National Information Services Inc is up 5.67% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Services +0.9% Energy +0.8% Consumer Products +0.7% Financial +0.7% Utilities +0.3% Technology & Communications +0.2% Industrial +0.1% Materials +0.1% Healthcare -0.3%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.