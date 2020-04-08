Wednesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Healthcare companies are underperforming other sectors, higher by 2.0%. Within that group, Wellcare Health Plans Inc (Symbol: WCG) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 42.8% and 2.1%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 2.9% on the day, and down 8.09% year-to-date. Wellcare Health Plans Inc, meanwhile, is up 5.97% year-to-date, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is up 10.79% year-to-date. Combined, WCG and VRTX make up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 2.5%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS) and McCormick & Co Inc (Symbol: MKC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.6% and 0.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 1.6% in midday trading, and down 13.91% on a year-to-date basis. Hasbro, Inc., meanwhile, is down 30.00% year-to-date, and McCormick & Co Inc, is down 12.21% year-to-date. Combined, HAS and MKC make up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +4.4% Materials +4.4% Financial +4.2% Services +3.7% Energy +3.6% Industrial +3.3% Technology & Communications +2.7% Consumer Products +2.5% Healthcare +2.0%

