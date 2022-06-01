Markets
Wednesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Healthcare stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 2.0% loss. Within that group, Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) and DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.8% and 5.6%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 1.6% on the day, and down 7.38% year-to-date. Intuitive Surgical Inc, meanwhile, is down 40.33% year-to-date, and DexCom Inc, is down 47.62% year-to-date. Combined, ISRG and DXCM make up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM) and Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.7% and 4.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 1.5% in midday trading, and up 0.16% on a year-to-date basis. Archer Daniels Midland Co., meanwhile, is up 29.28% year-to-date, and Royal Caribbean Group, is down 27.57% year-to-date. ADM makes up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +2.1%
Utilities -0.5%
Technology & Communications -0.7%
Industrial -1.0%
Materials -1.0%
Consumer Products -1.2%
Services -1.2%
Financial -1.2%
Healthcare -2.0%

