Wednesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Healthcare stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Within that group, Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) and Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (Symbol: DGX) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 7.4% and 6.6%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.6% on the day, and down 3.51% year-to-date. Biogen Inc, meanwhile, is down 6.81% year-to-date, and Quest Diagnostics, Inc., is down 14.81% year-to-date. Combined, BIIB and DGX make up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, BorgWarner Inc (Symbol: BWA) and Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.2% and 1.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and up 0.75% on a year-to-date basis. BorgWarner Inc, meanwhile, is up 5.37% year-to-date, and Constellation Brands Inc, is down 1.18% year-to-date. STZ makes up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +0.4% Utilities +0.3% Materials +0.3% Financial -0.0% Technology & Communications 0.0% Industrial -0.1% Consumer Products -0.2% Services -0.2% Healthcare -0.8%

