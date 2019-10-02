Wednesday Sector Laggards: Grocery & Drug Stores, Home Furnishings & Improvement Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, grocery & drug stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of United Natural Foods, down about 25.8% and shares of Grocery Outlet Holding off about 8.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are home furnishings & improvement shares, down on the day by about 2.9% as a group, led down by AT Home Group, trading lower by about 7.5% and Tile Shop Hldgs, trading lower by about 5.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.