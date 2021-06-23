Wednesday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Water Utilities

In trading on Wednesday, general contractors & builders shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Beazer Homes USA, off about 1.8% and shares of Taylor Morrison Home off about 1.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are water utilities shares, down on the day by about 0.8% as a group, led down by Middlesex Water, trading lower by about 3.8% and Artesian Resources Corporation, trading lower by about 2.1%.

