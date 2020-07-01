Markets
Wednesday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, general contractors & builders shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of M/I Homes (MHO), down about 3.6% and shares of Select Interior Concepts (SIC) off about 3.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are non-precious metals & non-metallic mining shares, down on the day by about 2.1% as a group, led down by Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN), trading lower by about 6% and Ryerson Holding (RYI), trading lower by about 5.2%.

